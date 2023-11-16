Arsenal players on international break – Roundup of the opening games

Today’s international round up

As the year slowly comes to an end, we’ve reached the last international break of the year and again a lot of our players have set off to play for their countries for the next two weeks. Gabriel Jesus has reportedly travelled to Brazil along with his two Arsenal teammates, Gabriel and Martinelli, it’s unknown if Jesus will get any playing time after he has been nursing a hamstring injury, but we will have to wait and see.

Other notable outs for the break will include Martin Odegaard, who Arteta revealed to have missed a few games due to concussion, who won’t be travelling with his country. Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber will also all miss out due to longer term injuries. Eddie Nketiah will also spend his time at London Colney as he wasn’t selected for the England squad.

Leandro Trossard’s Belgium faced off against Serbia on Wednesday and helped his country to a 1-0 victory, thanks to an early goal in the 2nd minute. Trossard didn’t start the match but came on in the 67th minute and helped Belgium see off the game. Playing on the left wing and completing 9/12 passes when on the pitch, Trossard had a good cameo. Belgium face off against Azerbaijan on the weekend in the hopes of topping their EURO’s qualifying group, where Arsenal fans will be hoping Trossard get’s a bit more time on the pitch.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Japan will face off against Myanmar early this morning, as they look to qualify for the World Cup, this will be the first step for Japan to take and will be a must win for them. Tomiyasu has become an important part of Japan’s foundation and will be likely to play a big part in their game against Myanmar.

Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt will also be hunting for World Cup qualification as they look to face off against Djibouti this afternoon. Since returning from injury Elneny has become a consistent starter for Egypt and will hopefully get more this afternoon.

David Raya’s Spain will face off against Cyrus as they look to qualify for the 2024 Euro’s, Spain currently sitting top of their group but with Scotland breathing heavily down their necks on equal points. Raya hasn’t had any national team minutes in a while as he’s completing with one of the world’s best, Unai Simon but it’s a great experience for our Arsenal keeper.

Brazil are set to face off against Colombia as they too look to qualify for the next World Cup in round 5 of the CONMEBOL, where we could see our three Gabi’s, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Big question marks around Jesus and if they will be fit enough to play but were likely to see both Martinelli and Magalhaes get some minutes.

A few players to keep an eye out for today and hopefully our Arsenal lads come away with the wins.

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…