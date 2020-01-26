Arsenal players pay their respects to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Arsenal players take to Twitter to give their respects to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

This is not a usual type of post for JustArsenal but sometimes legends transcend different sports and Kobe Bryant is one such legend.

The 41-year-old LA Lakers legend died today along with five others in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles, shocking the sporting world.

Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette have already taken to Twitter to express their sadness and no doubt more Arsenal players will follow.


Celebrity Arsenal fans like Piers Morgan have also expressed their shock and disbelief at what has occurred.

This truly is a sad day for all sports fans. Bryant was one of those rare breeds of athletes that sporting fans worldwide loved to watch.

Updated: January 26, 2020 — 8:37 pm

  1. Chuma Ikeazor snr
    Chuma Ikeazor snr

    Oh My God! what kind of a world is this, what kind of life is this, what an ugly sordid world. Kobe was my hero even though I was not a serious basketball fan. Jeez..I AM DEVASTATED…RIP KOBE rest in peace brother. The world is definitely less without you. Just two days ago, I was watching you in an interview on CNN, now this…

    Reply
  2. Chuma Ikeazor snr
    Chuma Ikeazor snr

    RIP KOBE BRYANT and any other that were with you.

    Reply
    1. Sue
      Sue

      One report said one of his daughters was with him. She was only 13. Terrible news. His poor family.

      Reply
      1. Admin Martin
        Admin Martin

        Sky saying none of his daughters were with him, that is something at least

        Reply
      2. Admin Martin
        Admin Martin

        TMZ now reporting his 13-year-old daughter WAS on the helicopter. Heartbreaking

        Reply
        1. Sue
          Sue

          That was where I saw it, Martin. Awful news…

          Reply
  3. Goona
    Goona

    Damn

    Reply
  4. Mogunna
    Mogunna

    Yeah , I heard this news, im glad we are re!ating it here. He is a legend! 41 is so young. but to hear that his daughter 13, was also in crash is really tuff.

    Lived in NY for a decade, saw Jordan and then came Kobe! NBA is great stuff!

    Tomorrow is no promise to no one, for sure, may he rest in peace with his baby girl forever!

    Reply
  5. Sonix
    Sonix

    What??…Kobe and his daughter??…no word, no words

    Reply

