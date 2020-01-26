Arsenal players pay their respects to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Arsenal players take to Twitter to give their respects to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

This is not a usual type of post for JustArsenal but sometimes legends transcend different sports and Kobe Bryant is one such legend.

The 41-year-old LA Lakers legend died today along with five others in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles, shocking the sporting world.

Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette have already taken to Twitter to express their sadness and no doubt more Arsenal players will follow.

Celebrity Arsenal fans like Piers Morgan have also expressed their shock and disbelief at what has occurred.

Few bigger icons in the history of world sport than Kobe Bryant.

This is desperately sad news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wr4zmMYRmc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2020

This truly is a sad day for all sports fans. Bryant was one of those rare breeds of athletes that sporting fans worldwide loved to watch.

