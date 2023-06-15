Arsenal players pre-Women’s World Cup international friendlies schedule by Michelle

It’s now only 5 weeks until the biggest women’s football event of the calendar year. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand and the tournament will run from 20th July and 20th August, with 32 teams competing to be crowned World Champions. Ahead of the Women’s World Cup there is a schedule of international friendlies will take place prior to the big event itself. Following are fixture details for each of our Arsenal Women, who will be representing their countries at the tournament.

First up is Katie McCabe who will captain the Republic of Ireland as they take on Zambia on Thursday 22nd June, kick-off 19:30 UK. The Republic of Ireland are in action action on 6th July, when they will face France, kick-off 20:00 UK. And again on 14th July, when they face Columbia at 11:00 UK.

Next up Lia Walti should be captaining Switzerland against Zambia on 30th June, kick-off 18:00 CET. I say should be as Walti sustained an ankle-injury in May, when Arsenal beat Everton 4-1, and she may not be fully recovered from that injury yet. Noelle Maritz will also represent Switzerland. Switzerland are in action again on 5th July when they face Morocco, kick-off 17:00 UK.

England’s Lionesses are in action on 1st July at MK Stadium against Portugal, kick-off 16:15 UK. Lotte Wubben-Moy has been selected for the Women’s World Cup squad, with Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead being omitted due to suffering ACL injuries.

Victoria Pelova will represent the Netherlands as they take on Belgium on 2nd July, kick-off 19:45 UK. Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands top all-time goalscorer will not be on the pitch for the Netherlands due to still being in recovery from her ACL injury.

Kathrine Kuhl will be on the pitch as Denmark take on Spain on 5th July, kick-off 17:00 UK.

Arsenal’s Ozzy duo Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be representing Australia’s Matildas on 14th July when they take on France, kick-off 10:30 UK.

Norway’s Frida Maanum, Canada’s Sabrina D’Angelo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius & Lina Hurtig do not appear to have any friendlies scheduled ahead of the World Cup proper. See full schedule here.

This will be a good build-up to the Women’s World Cup and a great chance to see our Gunners in action on the international stage. Are you planning a trip to Oz for the World Cup? We’d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….