Arsenal players’ rating on FIFA21 is revealed, some are ridiculous

EA Sports has released the ratings for Arsenal’s players in their recent instalment of the game, FIFA21.

The Gunners are one of the most popular teams in the game and some of their players are the choice of gamers in their in-game leagues.

Players have been waiting for the FIFA21 to be available and it is set to be released next month.

Ahead of its official release, EA Sports have released the ratings of some players in the game, including those of all the Arsenal’s players.

Sun Sports has published the latest ratings which showed that despite Arsenal winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, most of their players have taken a hit on their overall ratings.

Despite scoring 22 Premier League goals last season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s rating dropped from 88 in the last edition to 87.

Alexandre Lacazette’s struggles in front of goal last season also affected his overall rating which dropped by 2 points to 84.

Mesut Ozil’s rating surprisingly dropped by just a point to 82, the same rating that Nicolas Pepe now has.

One of the most ridiculous ratings in the Arsenal team is Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney both having the same overall rating of 78 despite the Scotsman becoming the club’s first-choice left-back.