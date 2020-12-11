Arsenal Player Ratings for 4-2 win over Dundalk – Who was our best youngster?

Arsenal consolidated their 100% win record in the Europa League Group Stages even though Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes to the starting line-up.

The boss was not happy with conceding two goals but the stand-in players and youngsters put in some excellent performances against the FAI Cup winners.

Here are my ratings….

Runarsson 5

Our new reserve keeper is hardly up to the quality of Emi Martinez, and this performance is hardly going to fill Arteta with confidence.

Chambers 6

Good comeback game for Calum, and I’m sure he will only get better with more game time.

Mustafi 6

Didn’t have much to do and didn’t make much impact for a captain

Mari 7

Another one that needs games under his belt, but was the busiest of our defenders and played a solid game all the same.

Cedric 7

He is looking like a very capable backup at the moment. I’d like to see himget arun of games too.

Maitland-Niles 7

Poor Ainsley gets moved around the pitch on Arteta’s whim, but he must be getting close to run in first team soon.

Elneny 7

Great goal and hopefully will be back in the first team on Sunday.

Pepe 6

Nowhere near the quality of his last performance in the Europa, but was still bust in attacking moves.

Willock 7

Another great Europa performance from Joe and another goal, but can he carry that into the EPL?

Smith Rowe 8

Excellent performance from the youngster, and surely must get given some opportunities in the first team very soon.

Nketiah 7

Always looking hungry and deserved to get another goal. Maybe play this Sunday?

Subs:

Ceballos 6

Played half an hour but couldn’t make much impact.

Balogun 7

I can’t wait to see how this young man gets on against Premier League defences. A real live wire.

Cottrell N/A

Azeez N/A