Arsenal Player Ratings for 4-2 win over Dundalk – Who was our best youngster?

Arsenal consolidated their 100% win record in the Europa League Group Stages even though Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes to the starting line-up.
The boss was not happy with conceding two goals but the stand-in players and youngsters put in some excellent performances against the FAI Cup winners.
Here are my ratings….
Runarsson 5
Our new reserve keeper is hardly up to the quality of Emi Martinez, and this performance is hardly going to fill Arteta with confidence.
Chambers 6
Good comeback game for Calum, and I’m sure he will only get better with more game time.
Mustafi 6
Didn’t have much to do and didn’t make much impact for a captain
Mari 7
Another one that needs games under his belt, but was the busiest of our defenders and played a solid game all the same.
Cedric 7
He is looking like a very capable backup at the moment. I’d like to see himget arun of games too.
Maitland-Niles 7
Poor Ainsley gets moved around the pitch on Arteta’s whim, but he must be getting close to run in first team soon.
Elneny 7
Great goal and hopefully will be back in the first team on Sunday.
Pepe 6
Nowhere near the quality of his last performance in the Europa, but was still bust in attacking moves.
Willock 7
Another great Europa performance from Joe and another goal, but can he carry that into the EPL?
Smith Rowe 8
Excellent performance from the youngster, and surely must get given some opportunities in the first team very soon.
Nketiah 7
Always looking hungry and deserved to get another goal. Maybe play this Sunday?
Subs:
Ceballos 6
Played half an hour but couldn’t make much impact.
Balogun 7
I can’t wait to see how this young man gets on against Premier League defences. A real live wire.
Cottrell N/A
Azeez N/A
No way Mari get a higher rating than Mustafi, sometime I wonder if people rate players based on the a particular match or they just rate them based on who they like or don’t like because Mustafi was our best defender yesterday.
I am crying out for Arteta to play Smith-Rowe, M-Niles and Balogun more regularly in the Epl.
Smith-Rowe can do the job of Aoaur or Szoboszlai.
M-Niles will have a good game in Central midfield.
Balogun should be convinced to sign a new contract.
There is always a room for bias in these ratings and for me Pepe deserves only a 5.
If this team can make so many shots at goal and wind up with 4 goals why dont we make it our first team? What we call our first gets 2 shots on goal the whole 90 minutes, how pathetic
Pepe should get a 5 and I am really worried about Runnarrson. He does not seem to be confident and I hope he improves for the later stages of the EuL. Also fantastic performances from ESR and Balogun. Hope AMN, Elneny and ESR play on Sunday with Balogun introduced at some point.
The three proper youngsters- I don’t count AMN as a youngster – that I would love to see given first team chances are ESR, FB, JW, plus the reliable AMN.
For my money I would make AMN and Willock REGULARS, in place of XHAKA(even my cat would be better than him!!!) and Willian. I would play Willock as our main attacking central creative player and also bring in Nelson for Pepe , who to me is just not cut out for Prem toughness football.
Pepe is talented but largely ineffective and what matters is effectiveness. Unless talent leads to effectiveness, it is merely of theoretical use and as a realist, what MATTERS is whether or not any player is effective. If not, they are no use.
Balogun is clearly more effective and a far better all round player , plus a regular scorer in his young career, than Nketiah, who does not much impress me as Arsenal quality, despite being a useful player. Useful is very different from being good though and our club needs GOOD players throughout, not merely useful ones.
AMN is a cut above the hardworking but severely limited Elneny and about a thousand cuts above the statuesque and ponderous Xhaka. I cannot believe a player like XHAKA is STILL at our club, let alone the team! WHY?
ANYONE WHO CAN SHED LIGHT ON THIS UNFATHOMABLE MYSTERY, PLEASE TELL ME THE REASON.