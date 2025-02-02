Arsenal players ratings v Man City – High scores across the team

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in a dominant display of efficiency and clinical finishing this evening. Here are our player ratings:

David Raya – 8.0

Pulled off two great saves to keep Arsenal in the game until the second half.

Jurrien Timber – 8.0

Superb performance, timing his runs forward perfectly and defending brilliantly.

William Saliba – 8.0

Might feel responsible for Haaland’s goal, but otherwise had a brilliant match.

Gabriel Magalhães – 8.5

Enjoyed the game thoroughly and kept Haaland quiet once again.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8.5

What a player! Defended superbly and timed his run perfectly to score. Added insult to injury by celebrating Haaland-style.

Martin Odegaard – 8.0

Opened the scoring for Arsenal and had a solid game.

Thomas Partey – 9.0

In stunning form, making life difficult for City’s creators before capping off his performance with a superb goal.

Declan Rice – 8.5

Covered the most ground as usual and was relentless in midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0

Ran tirelessly and should have scored in an impressive display.

Kai Havertz – 7.5

Recovered from a shocking first-half miss to score one of the goals.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5

Kept Arsenal’s left wing dangerous and provided solid support for Lewis-Skelly.

Substitutes:

Ethan Nwaneri – 8.0

Had only a few minutes on the pitch but still managed to score.

Mikel Merino – N/A

Riccardo Calafiori – N/A

Raheem Sterling – N/A