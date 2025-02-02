Arsenal players ratings v Man City – High scores across the team

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in a dominant display of efficiency and clinical finishing this evening. Here are our player ratings:
David Raya – 8.0
Pulled off two great saves to keep Arsenal in the game until the second half.
Jurrien Timber – 8.0
Superb performance, timing his runs forward perfectly and defending brilliantly.
William Saliba – 8.0
Might feel responsible for Haaland’s goal, but otherwise had a brilliant match.
Gabriel Magalhães – 8.5
Enjoyed the game thoroughly and kept Haaland quiet once again.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8.5
What a player! Defended superbly and timed his run perfectly to score. Added insult to injury by celebrating Haaland-style.
Martin Odegaard – 8.0
Opened the scoring for Arsenal and had a solid game.
Thomas Partey – 9.0
In stunning form, making life difficult for City’s creators before capping off his performance with a superb goal.
Declan Rice – 8.5
Covered the most ground as usual and was relentless in midfield.
Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0
Ran tirelessly and should have scored in an impressive display.
Kai Havertz – 7.5
Recovered from a shocking first-half miss to score one of the goals.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5
Kept Arsenal’s left wing dangerous and provided solid support for Lewis-Skelly.
Substitutes:
Ethan Nwaneri – 8.0
Had only a few minutes on the pitch but still managed to score.
Mikel Merino – N/A
Riccardo Calafiori – N/A
Raheem Sterling – N/A