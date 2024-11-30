Arsenal players ratings v West Ham – One player gets a very high mark

Arsenal secured an impressive 5-2 win against West Ham this afternoon with an excellent all-around performance from the entire team. Here are our player ratings:

Starting XI

David Raya – 7.0

He could do little about either of West Ham’s goals but showed confidence and precision with his passing in possession.

Jurrien Timber – 7.5

A quiet day in attack for Timber, but his defensive solidity allowed Saka to cause havoc higher up the pitch.

William Saliba – 7.5

Handled the physical presence of Michail Antonio well and delivered a steady performance overall.

Gabriel – 8.0

Solid at the back and chipped in with a goal. Hopefully, his injury isn’t serious as he remains crucial to the team.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0

A shaky moment led to a major West Ham chance, but he recovered well and put in a decent performance before being substituted.

Martin Ødegaard – 9.0

Another standout display from the captain. He played a key role in Trossard’s goal and confidently converted a penalty. A true leader on the pitch.

Jorginho – 7.5

An assured performance in place of Thomas Partey. Controlled possession well and set the tempo for several attacking moves. A new contract may be well-deserved.

Declan Rice – 7.5

Worked tirelessly in midfield against his former club, though his performance wasn’t as spectacular as some of his recent outings.

Bukayo Saka – 9.5

The star of the show once again. Provided two assists and scored a goal, showcasing his immense influence on Arsenal’s attack.

Kai Havertz – 7.5

A hard-working display, pressing relentlessly and chasing every ball. He was rewarded with a well-deserved goal.

Leandro Trossard – 8.0

A dazzling performance despite facing tough opposition in Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Scored a goal and provided a stunning assist for Havertz.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior – 7.0

Came on for the injured Gabriel and helped Arsenal secure a clean sheet in the second half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.5

Replaced Calafiori and contributed to Arsenal’s pressing and attacking transitions.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.0

An underwhelming cameo from the Brazilian, who continues to search for a Premier League goal.

Raheem Sterling – 6.0

Came close with a free kick but had limited impact in his brief time on the pitch.

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A

Too little time on the field to make a meaningful contribution.

