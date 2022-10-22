Arsenal players react to Gabriel’s new deal

Gabriel Magalhaes has just signed a contract extension at Arsenal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

This is one of the best pieces of news around the Emirates now and it will hopefully prompt others extend their deals.

Gabriel has been an Arsenal player since 2020 when he joined them from Lille in France.

The Brazilian is now a mainstay in the Arsenal first team and his teammates love him.

He posted the news of his new deal on his Instagram page and drew a reaction from a number of them.

Injured midfielder Emile Smith Rowe commented, “congrats brooo”, while Zinchenko added: “Congratulations brother, let’s go”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans are waiting for the club to announce a new deal for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

However, this news will also delight them because Gabriel has been an undisputed starter in the team as they continue to win matches.

The club is already in talks with the players mentioned above, and they will now speed up their efforts to sign them onto new agreements.

None of them seems not to enjoy life at the Emirates, so we expect them to show they are happy by signing extended deals.