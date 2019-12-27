Arsenal players show willingness to improve under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal players showed against Bournemouth that there is significant room for improvement.

Mikel Arteta started his reign as Arsenal’s permanent boss against Bournemouth and it was a game we all anticipated for so long.

The Spaniard couldn’t get his new team to beat the Cherries, but we could see that Arteta is probably worth the hype.

Arsenal started their game with Bournemouth under pressure to impress their new manager and to also give the fans reasons to be hopeful, and they didn’t disappoint if you have followed them all season.

In previous games, going behind and struggling to break down their opponents seem to deflate Arsenal’s confidence and opens them up for their opponents to kill of the game, but in this game, they refused to allow going behind to put them down.

For a long time, I haven’t seen Arsenal players put in good individual shifts in a game as they did against Bournemouth.

Mesut Ozil who has more often gone missing in games was in this one until he got substituted and that summed up the team’s overall performance in the game.

For me, the willingness of these players to make a good start under Arteta shows that they could become better players under the Spaniard.