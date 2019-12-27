Arsenal players show willingness to improve under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal players showed against Bournemouth that there is significant room for improvement.
Mikel Arteta started his reign as Arsenal’s permanent boss against Bournemouth and it was a game we all anticipated for so long.
The Spaniard couldn’t get his new team to beat the Cherries, but we could see that Arteta is probably worth the hype.
Arsenal started their game with Bournemouth under pressure to impress their new manager and to also give the fans reasons to be hopeful, and they didn’t disappoint if you have followed them all season.
In previous games, going behind and struggling to break down their opponents seem to deflate Arsenal’s confidence and opens them up for their opponents to kill of the game, but in this game, they refused to allow going behind to put them down.
For a long time, I haven’t seen Arsenal players put in good individual shifts in a game as they did against Bournemouth.
Mesut Ozil who has more often gone missing in games was in this one until he got substituted and that summed up the team’s overall performance in the game.
For me, the willingness of these players to make a good start under Arteta shows that they could become better players under the Spaniard.
The future is bright! 👍
Can we get Jack Grealish.
I just like his style of play and he will be a massive improvement on our midfield and generally up our attack.We must start scoring.Sue pliz help us out on this one.
We don’t need another CAM since we’ve got Ozil, Ceballos, Nelson and Smith-Rowe
If Arsenal want to recruit another CAM, James Maddison would be a good option. His crossing stat is currently one of the best in EPL
@gotanidea make your mind before you comment. You can’t say we don’t need a CAM and propose we get Madison.All those you have mentioned are not on Grealish level.That guy can unlock the potential we are wasting with the strikers we have.
Ooh I’d love it if we got him, Cliff! He’s on my wish list.
I hope we can go for him Sue.He is at the right age with great potential
If this is a performance industry then our highly paid players should beat the likes of a struggling Bournemouth. The future is not bright unless we get in players with energy and character.
Arteta is having his honeymoon period, because the players are eager to claim the starting spots under their new manager. Emery had his honeymoon and Ljungberg had it too, if you remember Emery’s promising winning streak last season
Just wait until the players’ ego and jealousy start to take over. That’s why it is very important to get rid of the senior players who have failed three managers at Arsenal, starting from Xhaka
I hope Arteta could get at least one player of his choice in January, using Xhaka sale money
Ljungberg was judged by the board as not being good enough after the draw at Norwich and the loss to Brighton at home. He barely had a chance to actually prove himself. Fans had also already made up their minds because unlike Arteta he was stepping up from the club and he didn’t have s much hype. Ljungberg would’ve had to be exceptional to get the job from what I can infer. Arteta is kind of lucky to be coming in from another club because the perspective he’d be viewed from would be different than that of Ljungberg. Arteta is here to stay regardless of this season
I’m optimistic about the future if this club. The club needs to take some pointers from clubs who struggled in the past and now have got it right-Liverpool. Progress is a process and that’s what Arsenal needs because it’s no longer news that we were once great….
Better days ahead for this beloved club of ours.
lets give Arteta a chance. He is taking us somewhere. He is a complete football person despite alleged inexperience
Firstly I acknowledge Arteta’s choice of coaching staff. They are experience mixed together unlike UE choosing Fl and also unwilling to let the coaching staff give suggestions about games.Arteta has something about him that I like. I hope he cements this Job cuz he’s got something about him can’t wait to see who comes in January and also praying we don’t get youth players cuz the EPL ain’t Netherland league where Ajax propelled with a youthful team
I find it pretty dumb that people say he drew his first game, and it’s classic Emery’s performance.
Even under Ljunberg, we struggled to create more chances as we were playing sideways.
Can anyone please remind me when last we took possession both in the first half and second half under Emery? Can someone please remind me when last we went away and dominated the game completely and comfortably without having up to 15 shots taken against us?
Can someone please remind me when last we went away and took the game to the opponents, without being scared?
And people came up with all sorts of negativity yesterday, saying it was classical Emery’s performance…
Clowns for real.We could’ve won that game if only Lacazette wasn’t so wasteful. Like Arteta said yesterday, we could’ve had two to three goals because of Ozil. Even the defenders did their job, but Lacazette was Lacazette whenever it’s an away game.
If Luiz or Sokratis had been the ones to make us drop those valuable points yesterday, we’d have read up to 5 articles condemning them.
Martinelli better start on Sunday and Lacazette play from the bench.
Lacazette’s been here all season, and still If Aubameyang doesn’t score, no one else does.
I’m hoping to see a more balance attack on Sunday, Martinelli-PEA-Pepe.
Sure with direct play again, we could cone out with three points if our attackers convert their chances
Hello Eddie
I totally agree with your post
Those who thought our performance was like watching Emery all over again were watching not the game that I saw on tv. It was energetic, committed to the cause and even when a goal down didn’t see the fight sucked out of them. Instead they carried on working to get a goal. It was a shame that Lacazette had a poor game because it was a game we had every chance of winning
Why bring Ljungberg into this once again?? Some of you appreciate nothing. Ljunberg helped with the transition for Arteta. If Arteta took over from Emery the results against Norwich and Brighton would probably be the same for him. Do you know that the Everton many said were bang average and offered nothing just beat a 12th Burnley side that beat Bournemouth last week?? Didn’t we also have the better chances against Everton?? I guess Ljungberg was so incompetent he improved absolutely nothing. Bournemouth is the easiest fixture so far Ljungberg would’ve gotten. They’ve had like five consecutive losses bar the fluke win over Chelsea. I’m not taking anything away from Arteta because I could actually see improvements. If Ljungberg coached the side that would probably be his best so far. We were average yesterday but it’s clear to see Arteta has slightly improved us. Ljungberg derseves some of the credit for not taking us backwards
Kev I have nothing against Ljunberg. I’ve always stated I’d love to see him or Arteta become our coach.
I stood behind him fully when he was in charged, and I never expected miracles from him, same way I don’t expect miracles from Arteta.
But please stop this your Arteta has Freddie to thank line you keep repeating.
Freddie made weird selections in his first two games, we kept the ball well unlike under Emery but it was still sideways passes. I never judged him though, and even if he was in charge for the rest of the season I won’t judge him. He took over without having staffs and we didn’t go down the table but neither did we even rise up the table. I love Freddie, I believe he’ll be a good manager which is why I wanted him to go coach Malmo instead of staying back to become assistant manager.
Arteta’s first game saw a lot of improvements in gameplay, tactics and instructions, all better than what we used to see under Emery and Freddie.
Stop saying it’s easy for him because Freddie took over, nobody knows what would’ve happened if Arteta took over from Emery, so stop sounding as if you’re certain he would’ve struggled if he replaced Emery.
Freddie isn’t the reason the guys closed down the opponents on time yesterday, Freddie isn’t the reason we created lots of chances yesterday. So stop making it look as tho Arteta has to thank Freddie, Arteta has to thank Arteta for his work
Well to Arterta because you could clearly see slight improvements in how we played even if we didn’t win. That performance alone is better than any of those under Emery in the EPL. Bournemouth was also a good game for Arteta to start with. However, I believe Ljungberg should be given credit for helping with the transition. As incompetent as many say he was he improved our attacking game and I could see he tried to make us press more and that is something Emery promised and failed. Our performance yesterday was average but I was more interested in seeing if Arteta could improve us in the slightest way which he did. One thing I would say is that the standard has been lowered in judging player’s performances. None of our players were great but because we aren’t used to many of them delivering good performances we overrate their impact.
Hello Kev
I agree with much of your post
Average performance based on the league in general but above average from where we were under Emery
It is so difficult to judge our performances when you consider how far down we have fallen.
I took a real positive about us just being average☹️
Hi SueP, it’s kind of sad that we’ve come to this but then we can only blame the club for everything that’s happened. We are poor at business and making crucial decisions. I stopped taking Emery seriously after his first season where he cost us the UCL and even a 4th place finish in the EPL.
I can only hope Arteta is the man because even though the signs are good it’s only through a long run of games that we can actually know how good he is.