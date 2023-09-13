Arsenal players survive the international break with no injuries

Coming back in fine form

As the international break ends and the premier league is back, Arsenal fans will be happy to know our players will be coming back home in fine form and most importantly, without any injuries.

Arsenal fans would have been left holding their breath and sweating after Gabriel Magalhaes was taken off in the 85th minute against Bolivia and was seen shortly after with strapping and ice around his thigh, but after a scan was completed, it was confirmed there was no signs of an injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko had a great international break with Ukraine, scoring the opening goal against fellow teammates Decland Rice, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah’s England team in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game ended in a 1-1 draw earning Ukraine a needed point for the tournament and leaving them level with Italy on seven points and still with a chance to qualify.

Leandro Trossard scored a goal for Belgium against Estonia in the 18th minute after dribbling around what seemed like the entire Estonia side, he dropped his shoulder and fired a rocket into the top left-hand corner from just outside the box. Walking away with a 5-0 victory and helping Belgium earn three points and sitting second in their group.

Martin Odegard also scored a goal in Tuesday night’s game against Georgia, thumping the ball into the bottom right-hand corner to put Norway 2-0 in front. Playing a full 90 minutes and getting seven shots on target, he helped his team to a much needed three points, leaving Norway 3rd in the group stages and four points off Spain.

Kai Havertz came on for Germany in a friendly against France in the 64th minute and got an assist after just 23 minutes on the pitch, winning Germany the game and hopefully filling him with a bit of needed confidence coming back into the premier league.

Aaron Ramsdale finally got his start for England in a “friendly” against Scotland. Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep a clean sheet due to an own goal mistake by England defender Harry Maguire. But played well and Arsenal fan’s will be happy he got the minutes he deserved.

No injures and plenty of good form coming back to The Arsenal Training Centre this week and Gooner fans will be hoping we can take this form into Saturday’s game at Goodison Park against Everton.

What’s your thoughts on how the team performed over the international break and how excited are you for The Premier League to be back?

Daisy Mae

