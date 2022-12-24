Arsenal players to watch in the second half of the season

Arsenal went into the World Cup break at the top of the Premier League table, which is a massive improvement from finishing fifth last season.

They will want to continue their good run of form in the second half of the season and these players could be crucial to any success.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli did not play much football for Brazil at the World Cup, but the attacker did well against Cameroon. His first half of the season was superb, and he will be a crucial attacker for Arsenal in the second half of the season.

William Saliba

Arsenal will need a tight defence to remain top of the league table, and Saliba proved he could command the backline.

Fans will be asking for more of that, and he can deliver it in 2023 as well.

Martin Odegaard

Odegaard has been captain fantastic for Arsenal, and his performances in their midseason friendly games show he is prepared to deliver in the second half of the season.

Reiss Nelson

Nelson is another player who did well in the midseason games and will certainly be ready to step up if the players above him on the pecking order are unavailable to play.

Matt Turner

Turner did very well as the USA goalie at the World Cup and it means Arsenal has a capable keeper for their cup matches.

If he continues how he performed in the competition, he could help them lift the FA Cup or Europa League.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal’s transfer window.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids