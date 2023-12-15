Arsenal players told the ball had gone out of play in Newcastle game

Joe Willock reportedly confessed to Arsenal players that the ball had gone out of play before he created Newcastle United’s lone goal in their 1-0 win against the Gunners last month.

The match proved to be a challenging fixture for the Gunners, as Newcastle demonstrated why they are considered one of the top clubs to follow in England this term.

The Magpies performed well throughout most of the game, but Arsenal withstood their onslaught before the contentious goal unravelled their efforts.

After the game, Mikel Arteta criticized the decision to allow the goal to stand, asserting that the ball had crossed the line. As a result, he was charged by the FA. Despite news breaking that he would not face any punishment, a report in the Daily Mail claimed that Willock had confided in some Arsenal players, revealing that the ball had crossed the line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is baffling that VAR officials could not spot that the ball had crossed the line completely because, from the images we all saw, it did.

However, we do not need to continue bothering ourselves about a decision that will not be changed.

We need to focus on our upcoming games and ensure we can outscore our opponents so that poor decisions cannot change the outcome of games.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…