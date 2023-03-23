Arsenal players told to remain focused – The international break is not a holiday…

We saw from the time Mikel Arteta took his team away for the pre-season games that he had made sure that his squad was focused and prepared before every single friendly game so that when the season proper began they were ready to hit the ground running right from the first game of the season.

And again, during the World Cup break he had all the non-international players training hard in Debai for the pre-season, and as the players ended their World Cup campaigns, he demanded they immediately retirned to the squad to continue his fitness regime.

That certainly worked as carried on our great form after the break and he has kept the squad in fighting fit form which has carried us clear at the top of the EPL table.

So he hopes that every player who is away with their countries this week keeps that in mind and don’t treat the international break as a holiday. Our USA international keeper Matt Turner told Football.London: “No one’s looking at this international break as an escape or as a little bit of time away,”

“I think the message from our manager and the message amongst the players is very clear: you’re going away to keep fit, to keep playing at the highest level, obviously stay healthy, treat your body right and come back firing on all cylinders because we’re definitely not the only club that’s on pause right now.

“We need to come back with the right mentality and ready to continue to win games, and I think that we have such a good nucleus at the club, that that won’t be an issue.”

Arteta seems to have managed the squad’s mentality perfectly all season and we would all hate to see them come back relaxed and complacent after their travels, but I am pretty sure the players could not hope for a better incentive to stay focused, with just ten more games to get through to walk away with the title.

THEN THEY WILL DESERVE A HOLIDAY! But until then…. JUST DON’T GET INJURED!

