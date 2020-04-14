Arsenal players warned of taking even more financial hits if this season isn’t completed

Despite rejecting a proposal to have their wages cut by 12.5 per cent for a year, Arsenal players have been warned that they could face even more cuts should the Premier League season be abandoned.

The coronavirus outbreak has created chaos in the world at the moment with football around the globe at a standstill due to the increase in the spread of the virus.

The Premier League has been affected hugely with every team looking for ways to keep their clubs afloat during these trying times.

Arsenal is one of several teams which have reached out to their players in the hopes of getting them to take a pay cut and save the club some money at this time.

The club asked the players to take a 12.5 per cent pay cut across the next year, but they unanimously voted against such a cut.

Raul Sanllehi, who spoke on behalf of the club, claimed that the team wouldn’t be able to offer them better deals later if they don’t accept the pay cut proposal, according to Football.London.

The report also claims that the players were enraged further when the club told them that in the event of this season being scrapped, they would have to take even more severe pay cuts to remain on the club’s books.

The players really do not look good at this moment in time and should have a serious rethink about their stance.