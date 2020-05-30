Arsenal players who have a point to prove when football returns

As football returns, certain players will be hoping that they can get a piece of the action before this season comes to an end.

At Arsenal, there are a number of players who have a point to prove before this campaign finishes for different reasons.

Cedric Soares

The Portuguese defender hasn’t had the chance to pull on an Arsenal shirt because he joined the team injured.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season and he will be desperate for a permanent deal from Arsenal.

However, he would have to take his chances when they come as football returns.

David Luiz

If Luiz truly wants to remain at the Emirates beyond this season, then we can say that the former Chelsea man is fighting for his Arsenal future.

The Brazilian will be out of contract in the summer and Arsenal would be monitoring his performances over the next few weeks to determine if he is worth another year.

Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi has had a terrible time at the Emirates and the fact that no team came for him when Arsenal placed him on the market last summer shows how terrible teams and fans consider him to be.

However, he has had a mini-revival under Mikel Arteta and he should feel that he is being offered a second chance at having a better career in an Arsenal shirt.

When football returns, he will have to maintain his progress so far and become more consistent.

Alexandre Lacazette

The Frenchman was involved in an off-field controversy during the lockdown yet again, adding that to the fact that he isn’t trusted so much by Mikel Arteta and one can easily see why a summer move away from Arsenal might be on the cards.

However, The former Lyon man can save his career in North London if he returns to form and starts banging in the goals from next month.