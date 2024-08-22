Arsenal playing hardball with Marseille over Nketiah might have paid off

It has been reported by David Ornstein via the Athletic that Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest for the sale of striker Eddie Nketiah, with the report stating that the fee is around the £30-35million mark.

Having had a lower offer rejected a few days ago, it seems that Forest have given in to our demands and match the player’s valuation set by the club. Nketiah could have made an even earlier move to Marseille in this transfer window, but the difference in valuation from the two clubs was what hindered an early exit for Eddie.

The gap in valuation was so wide that Marseille had three bids rejected by the club, the highest of them being £23million. Given the few negativity directed towards the club for playing hardball with the french giant it is therefore some sort of vindication that Forest lodged an even better first bid.

Even though it was rejected, the feeling would be that they’ll make an improved offer and so they did. Barring any complications if this deal goes through then this would represent a brilliant piece of business for our hale end graduates. With Emile Smith Rowe also leaving for a similar fee then making £70million for our academy stars would represent pure profit for the club.

Gone are the days where we let our players go on a cheap with the transfer of Smith-rowe and imminent departure of Nketiah being proof to that claim. It is also a signal that we’ve learned from past transfer blunders and are making an effort to be a more effectively sustainable football club.

With Nketiah now leaving that means that we have only two recognized striking options to call upon, should that mean that we should look into the market for potential replacements?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…