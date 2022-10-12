Can Arsenal reserves handle a cold, wet, windy Thursday night in Bodo?

Arsenal are on an amazing winning streak, but with the glut of two games a week stretching our reseources, the game tomorrow night against Bodo/Glimt ccould be an extremely tough test for our reserves. In fact I would not be surprised if Mikel Arteta left some of his biggest stars at home, happy with the knowledge that if we beat PSG next week, we should be assured of top spot in the group whatever happens in Norway.
But Arteta just wants to win every game, and I must admit I’m worried he may be asking a bit too much of our youngsters.
I have checked the weather for Bodo tomorrow, and it will be a very chilly 4-5 degrees in the evening, practically guaranteed to rain all day and maybe even snow, and with 20 MPH winds to contend with as well. On top of that they will be playing on an a heated articial turf, so the ball will be difficult to control and be sliding on the wet pitch.
The Norwegians are of course used to these conditions, and in front of their home crowd they will be playing with more confidence and we can expect to see a tighter more disciplined game, like they showed in the second half last week at the Emirates.
For me, I want Arteta to make 11 changes from the weekend, and playing youth players like Matt Smith, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Lino Sousa so as not to risk any injuries for the far more important League games at the weekend. But as long as have our usual backups like Holding, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Nketiah, Marquinhos and Reiss Nelson on the pitch, we should be able to come away with a draw at least.
Do you think that our reserves can handle a cold, wet, windy Thursday night in Bodo?
I guess so, because they’ve been playing in winter in England. I also wish Arsenal leave our key players on the bench
Yes this game is not an easy set of choices. It’s tempting to play younger players outside the squad, or on its fringes, but there are two reasons not to do that.
1. The group is not over yet by any means. Bodo drew with PSV in Holland and we still have PSV to play both home and away. A loss tonight will mean a 3-horse race.
2. How will the youngsters feel if they get injured on that snowy artificial surface? The whole academy would start to feel like cannon fodder, taking on injuries to protect their “betters”. Not the spirit Edu/MA are trying to create.
My feel is to choose the team you think will perform best in the conditions, while doing the usual resting of “first team” players (but only the usual amount, no more).
If some people are particularly good in tricky conditions, this may the time to play them. I imagine Odegaard knows what a bit of snow feels like.
And Tierney in his sleeveless T-shirt!
I would not risk the players we depend on for PL games. We have the quality to get points from the remaining games and top the group.
Imagine losing Partey, Martinelli, Tomi, Tierney, or Saliba to injury in a game against Bodo.
The juice ain’t worth the squeeze in my opinion. Nelson, Nketiah, Holding and the like can get the job done.
I did wonder if we had been elevated to the CL for a second
However, I would agree with IDKWIC
I know it makes sense to rest players but allowing a situation to develop that puts pressure on the club is not ideal if the A team then have to do battle later on in the qualifying process. Sew it up first is generally my motto
Our reserves?I didn’t know that the Under-21s were playing our EL game tomorrow??