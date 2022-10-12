Can Arsenal reserves handle a cold, wet, windy Thursday night in Bodo?

Arsenal are on an amazing winning streak, but with the glut of two games a week stretching our reseources, the game tomorrow night against Bodo/Glimt ccould be an extremely tough test for our reserves. In fact I would not be surprised if Mikel Arteta left some of his biggest stars at home, happy with the knowledge that if we beat PSG next week, we should be assured of top spot in the group whatever happens in Norway.

But Arteta just wants to win every game, and I must admit I’m worried he may be asking a bit too much of our youngsters.

I have checked the weather for Bodo tomorrow, and it will be a very chilly 4-5 degrees in the evening, practically guaranteed to rain all day and maybe even snow, and with 20 MPH winds to contend with as well. On top of that they will be playing on an a heated articial turf, so the ball will be difficult to control and be sliding on the wet pitch.

The Norwegians are of course used to these conditions, and in front of their home crowd they will be playing with more confidence and we can expect to see a tighter more disciplined game, like they showed in the second half last week at the Emirates.

For me, I want Arteta to make 11 changes from the weekend, and playing youth players like Matt Smith, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Lino Sousa so as not to risk any injuries for the far more important League games at the weekend. But as long as have our usual backups like Holding, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Nketiah, Marquinhos and Reiss Nelson on the pitch, we should be able to come away with a draw at least.

Do you think that our reserves can handle a cold, wet, windy Thursday night in Bodo?

