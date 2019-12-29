Arsenal playing transfer hardball with Italian giants paying dividends

Arsenal makes Lucas Torreira decision and forces Napoli to reconsider the move.

Arsenal has been very protective of their top stars this season and they may have forced SS Napoli to reconsider their move for Lucas Torreira.

Torreira emerged as a target for the Italians as he became unsettled under Unai Emery. The Spaniard used him sparingly this season and played him out of position when he fielded him.

This caused the player’s agent to go public with his client’s unhappiness at the Emirates. However, there have been changes since Emery was sacked and he seems to be enjoying a new lease of life at the Emirates.

Reports from Daily Star claims that Napoli has been told by Arsenal that he is not for sale next month.

The Italians had been keen to make Torreira one of their first signings under Genaro Gattuso, however, the report claims that they have been forced to consider an alternative now.

Napoli is said to have turned their attention to Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobokta and the Italians are reportedly keen to land him in an €18m deal.

Torreira is now a key member of the Gunner’s squad under Arteta, but the Spanish boss is yet to know his best XI.