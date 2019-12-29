Arsenal playing transfer hardball with Italian giants paying dividends

Arsenal makes Lucas Torreira decision and forces Napoli to reconsider the move.
Arsenal has been very protective of their top stars this season and they may have forced SS Napoli to reconsider their move for Lucas Torreira.
Torreira emerged as a target for the Italians as he became unsettled under Unai Emery. The Spaniard used him sparingly this season and played him out of position when he fielded him.
This caused the player’s agent to go public with his client’s unhappiness at the Emirates. However, there have been changes since Emery was sacked and he seems to be enjoying a new lease of life at the Emirates.
Reports from Daily Star claims that Napoli has been told by Arsenal that he is not for sale next month.
The Italians had been keen to make Torreira one of their first signings under Genaro Gattuso, however, the report claims that they have been forced to consider an alternative now.
Napoli is said to have turned their attention to Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobokta and the Italians are reportedly keen to land him in an €18m deal.
Torreira is now a key member of the Gunner’s squad under Arteta, but the Spanish boss is yet to know his best XI.
I would keep Torreira if he is happy because he has ability but if we keep Torreira and xhaka as Arteta is hinting. Dont expect results to change much. Our midfield needs an overhaul, i see Torreira being part of it but keeping the same players in midfield will yield the same results.
I love Torreira.
I just had this conversation. Isnt it weird how impressive he has been playing in his position?
Funny that, he did exactly this at his last international and league teams…play him where he is meant to play, he will do that.
If there is some positives, its things like this. Martinelli is an equal magic substance. Tierney I believe too, and Saka.
The sort Ozil has shown in the last few games.
If arteta believes he is in this for the long hault, then it can happen. Keep the support I guess.
Only evidence so far is the change seen. Forget the result.
The performance had elements that can be played well for 30min periods alongside strong 30min spells of intense attack and control. We have shown we can play it for 80mins against a top 4 team and we have good players out, whilst they dont.
I pray 🙏 that we keep Torreira. We’ve needed a player like him for a long time
If he goes then I hope
1. We get good money 4 him
2. We get an even better DM
Torreira is one of our few quality players
Arsenal always pay over the odds for European players then can’t get rid of them.
If we can get 25m for Torreira I would sell. He tries hard but he is not what we need.
Xhaka wanting out is a huge New Year gift for Arsenal.
Unfortuately Ozil Mkhitarian Mustafi are proving almost impossible to shift.
Apart from replacing Xhaka unless we sell another player a loan player is all we will get.
Another round of rumours, done deals and players seen at Heathrow upcoming.
Arsenal have needed someone like Torreira for a long time and he will be a big loss if he goes.
Both Xhaka and Mustafi have played well for Arsenal at times, but equally there are weaknesses in both players such that I feel Arsenal should be looking to improve on them if they both go.
Arsenal tend not to do a lot of business in January, so I would probably be quite happy if they that was all they did, ie sell both Xhaka & Mustafi for reasonable fees and get good replacements. That should be enough to steady things up for the rest of the season and then sort out the team more in the summer.
I know the target is Champions League qualification, but aimng for the Europa League may be more realistic in the short term and even that is far from certain the way things have been for us recently.