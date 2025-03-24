Arsenal plot a decisive raid for Sporting CP’s Swedish international striker

Arsenal are gearing up for a heavy spending spree in the summer. Chief among the problems we have to address is signing a new center-forward. Our interest in a number of star studded names have been well documented all season. Swedish international, Victor Gyökeres has been catching the eye for the last two years due to his exploits in the Portuguese capital. Arsenal as well as a host of Europe’s elite have been touted to make a move for the star man. If the latest reports are to go by then the Gunners have made a step forward ahead of a potential summer move.

Tabloid, Correio da Manhã (via. Sports Witness) have revealed that Arsenal are ‘already preparing what they hope will be a decisive raid’ to land Gyökeres signature. The outlet revealed that Arsenal have requested a formal meeting with the 26-year-old’s agent Hasan Çetinkaya. Coincidentally the report revealed that he is also a friend of Mikel Arteta, something that the Gunners will hope to give them a boost in negotiations, and hopefully overtake Man United as the favourites for his signature. Whichever side lands him, they will have to pay a hefty price. His release clause is currently €100m but Sporting are understood to be willing to accept offers significantly lower (€75m).

The Swede has scored a whopping 40 goals in 41 appearances this campaign while laying on a further 9 assists. He is well on course to smash his goals tally from last season which is 43. These insane numbers are making the €75m look like a bargain for any potential suitor but there have been doubts over his capability to replicate those numbers in a tougher league. From an Arsenal perspective, signing him at that price might be value for money considering their needs and also, the availability of their first choice target, Alexander Isak.

Apart from being available, the Newcastle man will also cost in excess of £150m as per multiple reports. That is more than double the price of Gyökeres!

With that said, who would you prefer: Gyökeres at €75m (£63m) or Isak at £150m? Comment below please Gooners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

