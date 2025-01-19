Arsenal plot move for talented teenager valued at £10m.

Towards the end of last summer’s transfer window, there were a number of reports linking Arsenal with a teenage wonderkid from Norway. These reports suggested the Gunners were planning a January swoop for the player, and fast-forward a few months, it seems those rumours were accurate. According to recent updates, Arsenal are pushing to sign Sverre Halseth Nypan this month, having monitored his development closely over the past few months.

TV2 has confirmed that Arsenal and Manchester City are among a long list of clubs interested in securing the 18-year-old midfielder during this window. The report adds that a decision on Nypan’s future is expected in the coming weeks, with his asking price believed to be in the region of £10 million.

David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, also verified Arsenal’s interest in Nypan and suggested the player himself is keen on a move to North London. He said:

“There are young players that will be on their agenda now. I know I reported recently about Nypan from Rosenborg, one of the top young midfielders from what I’ve heard across the game. He’d be very keen on a move to Arsenal. They like him!”

Nypan made his first-team breakthrough at Rosenborg at the age of just 15 and has been a key player for the Norwegian side, particularly over the last two seasons. His most impressive campaign came last year when he contributed to 15 goals across 29 appearances. However, it’s not just his goal contributions that make him such an exciting prospect. His technique, exceptional ball-carrying ability, and impressive passing range have caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

Given his early rise and the fact that he is a Norwegian midfielder, comparisons to Martin Odegaard have naturally been drawn. While understandable, the two players offer slightly different profiles.

As the transfer window draws to a close, this is one deal to keep an eye on. Arsenal appear to be in a strong position to win the race for Nypan’s signature, and securing him would represent another statement of intent from the club.

