Arsenal plots a move for Bundesliga star if they cannot keep Odegaard

Arsenal will pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund star, Julian Brandt if they miss out on signing Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid.
The Gunners suffered from a lack of creativity in the first half of the season and that prompted them to sign Odegaard in the winter transfer window on loan for the rest of the campaign.
They want to keep Odegaard beyond the current season, but they might struggle to convince Real Madrid about that.
The Spaniards have watched Odegaard thrive on another loan spell and might want to give him a prominent role in their team next season.
If that happens, Arsenal will have to find another creative midfielder and Bild via Mail Sport says they want Brandt.
The German has been their long-term target and the report even claims that they wanted to sign him before moving for Odegaard in January.
Brandt hasn’t been a regular starter for Dortmund in this campaign, but he has played more than 30 games for them and he is currently valued at £22million.
He hasn’t reached the heights expected of him at his present team, but that could easily change in a different league.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
We do not need any more players. Arsenal already has 25 decent players. It is up to Arteta to make 72 m Pepe 60m Auba and 50m Laca into scoring machines. He also must turn Leno Chambers Cedic Holding Gabriel Mari Mavropanos Saliba Partey Torrrira Niles Willock Guendouzie Nelson Nketia Saka Martinelli Baligun and ESR into top clas Pl players.
Give him next season to make top 4 in the league then reasses next summer
Wyoming i agree. We have a lot of players. And some arriving too like azeez. We have to see what barcelona did this year. Norman did great mixing olders (alba, busquets, messi) and youngers (pedri moriba etc…). And they sold or let some on the edge (pjanic) That’s sad but that’s managerial decisions. I think that arteta needs to get rid of some players. He already sold some underachieving and grossly paid as ozil and mustafa but unfortunately brought replacement like willian. If we need to do a real rebuild, maybe that’s time to admit it did not work with willian, auba also needs a new challenge and was not worth all the faith put in him. I don’t mention xhaka because this guy has good leadership qualities. If (and only) we succeed in getting rid of auba and willian huge wages i would try to resign laca too (2 years younger than auba) on an affordable contract (3 years, sale wages ?). He is good to have around IMO. Torreira was so great under UE but now he looked like a phantom of this and want out. I agree that we should give a try again with guendouzi, a warrior. I remember seeing games under UE where he was everywhere and one of the only one fighting again and again. We will also face a problem at the back because of mavropanos that seem to fulfill all of his potential and saliba. We won’t be able to keep both of them long term. I mean we might but they would not accept subs roles. But we can say that Holding/mari/Gabriel/mavropanos/saliba that’s solid !
OT: SPUDS LOSING 1-0 WITH TEN MINUTES LEFT! Never wanted City to ever win before. But today I do!
With you on this and spurs just lost Jon.
🥳🥳🥳🥳 City superb!