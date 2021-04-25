Arsenal plots a move for Bundesliga star if they cannot keep Odegaard

Arsenal will pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund star, Julian Brandt if they miss out on signing Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid.

The Gunners suffered from a lack of creativity in the first half of the season and that prompted them to sign Odegaard in the winter transfer window on loan for the rest of the campaign.

They want to keep Odegaard beyond the current season, but they might struggle to convince Real Madrid about that.

The Spaniards have watched Odegaard thrive on another loan spell and might want to give him a prominent role in their team next season.

If that happens, Arsenal will have to find another creative midfielder and Bild via Mail Sport says they want Brandt.

The German has been their long-term target and the report even claims that they wanted to sign him before moving for Odegaard in January.

Brandt hasn’t been a regular starter for Dortmund in this campaign, but he has played more than 30 games for them and he is currently valued at £22million.

He hasn’t reached the heights expected of him at his present team, but that could easily change in a different league.