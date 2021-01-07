Arsenal plots exodus of up to 11 of their players

Arsenal is looking to overhaul their team under the management of Mikel Arteta after years of underachievement.

Unai Emery was the club’s first manager after Arsene Wenger, but Arteta is the manager that showed a lot of promise after guiding them to winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first half-season at the club.

Now they want to speed up his revolution and they are prepared to offload as many as 11 players between now and next summer, according to The Independent.

The Gunners brought in the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last transfer window, but there are several other players who are not up to the standard that Arteta wants at the club.

The report says that the Gunners are hoping to see the back of Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Callum Chambers, Folarin Balogun, Joe Willock as well as obvious outcasts like Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac.

Arteta wants to bring new players to his team, but he needs to take some players off his wage bill first.

He also knows that the mentality of his players is important and he wants to get rid of players with the old Arsenal mindset and bring in fresh players.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lucas Torreira are other players that the club will consider selling.