Arsenal plots to beat London rivals to in-form England star

Arsenal is looking to hijack West Ham’s bid to make Jesse Lingard’s loan move permanent.

The England international has been arguably the signing of the winter transfer window after his blistering start to life with the Hammers since moving there from Manchester United in January.

His fine form is one of the reasons why David Moyes’ side has sustained a top-four push while Arsenal languishes in mid-table.

The Hammers want him permanently, but there could be some problem in that because United wants Declan Rice as a part of the transfer.

This has opened the door for another team to sign him and Arsenal has put themselves forward, according to Sun Sports.

The report claims that the Gunners also wanted to sign him on loan in January, but United refused because they didn’t want to strengthen a rival.

His fine form might force them to give him a new deal considering that his current contract expires in 2022, but the midfielder wants to leave and join a team where he would get regular first-team action.

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window, but the Real Madrid loanee might return to Spain at the end of this season. Lingard would be a capable replacement.