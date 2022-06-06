Arsenal plots to offer a new long-term deal to coveted player

Arsenal is planning to offer a new deal to Gabriel Magalhaes as he continues to attract the attention of other clubs.

The defender has been at the Emirates since 2020 and he has a deal which doesn’t expire until 2025, but he has become the subject of interest from other European clubs recently.

Juventus has reportedly made him their primary target to replace the departed Giorgio Chiellini and they are circling the Brazilian.

He is a pillar in the current Arsenal team and they cannot lose him at this stage of their rebuild.

The Gunners are now planning to offer him a new deal, according to The Sun.

The report claims he is one player they cannot allow to leave now and they want to show that by offering him improved terms on his current earnings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is so key for us that we will almost certainly go back in our rebuild if we lose the defender now.

He has proven to be invaluable to us since he moved to the Emirates and we need to do all we can to ensure he remains at the club beyond the next few summers.

Giving him a new and improved deal is certainly the right way to go because it will keep him happy and settled at the club.