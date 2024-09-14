Arsenal plots to replace two experienced players next summer

Jorginho and Thomas Partey could headline the departures from the Emirates next summer, as it seems their contracts will not be renewed by Arsenal.

The Gunners have strengthened their squad with some top players and are expected to do so again at the end of this season.

This suggests that some players will also leave, and Arsenal may be prepared to let Partey and Jorginho run down their contracts.

Mikel Merino joined the Arsenal midfield this summer, and more signings are likely a year from now. According to Football Insider, Arsenal plans to replace Jorginho and Partey if both midfielders depart.

Partey remains one of the club’s best players, but injuries have hindered his time in London. If he faces more setbacks this season, the club may decide to let him go.

Jorginho is already struggling to secure playing time, and if that situation persists, Arsenal could allow him to leave and bring in a replacement.

Jorginho and Partey are two top players in our group, but we need to move on from them and find a replacement while they can still make good contributions.

