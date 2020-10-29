Arsenal plotted move for winger before he joined Bayern Munich

Francis Cagigao has revealed to CBS Sports that Arsenal was plotting a move for Bayern Munich starlet, Alphonso Davies before they were beaten to his signature by the Germans.

Cagigao was a scout at Arsenal for more than 20 years before he was let go by the club this year.

He was one of several backroom staff that the Gunners fired because of a restructuring job being done at the club.

He, however, leaves the club with a fine reputation as a talent spotter who was responsible for helping Arsenal sign the likes of Cesc Fabregas.

He was speaking to CBS on a number of issues including his time at the club and some of the players that he has spotted and he claimed that the Gunners were working on signing Davies, but the European Champions swooped and signed him from under their noses.

Cagigao was talking about North America and the Caribbean being the next places to spot top talents. The report said the following:

“He reveals Arsenal had been weighing up a move for Alphonso Davies before Bayern Munich beat them to the signature of the Canadian of the 19-year-old.”

Davies will now become another player that got away from the Gunners, but Arsenal did also sign several other top players on his recommendation.