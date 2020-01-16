According to the Sun, Arsenal are considering a £6m January move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa in a bid to bolster at the back following an injury crisis.

The Sun claim that the Gunners had initially eyed the left-back as a potential free transfer target for the summer, although these plans have been moved forward following Arsenal’s injury setbacks.

New boss Mikel Arteta’s hopes of transforming an underperforming defence have become even more difficult following injuries to Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

Promising youngster Bukayo Saka has deputised at left-back recently.

Arsenal should seriously consider a move for a player of Kurzawa’s calibre – especially if the six months remaining on his contract can see us snap him up in a potentially cut-price deal.

The Sun add that the 27-year-old PSG full-back was originally recommended to the Gunners by former boss Unai Emery.

Kurzawa has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season, the ace also has 13 caps for France to his name.

The Sun report that the Gunners are now leading the race, ahead of Inter Milan and West Ham, for the defender’s signature.

With the one-time wonderkid’s career slightly stagnating in the last couple of years, perhaps a move to the Premier League has the potential to get the best out of the full-back.