According to the Sun, Arsenal are considering a £6m January move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa in a bid to bolster at the back following an injury crisis.
The Sun claim that the Gunners had initially eyed the left-back as a potential free transfer target for the summer, although these plans have been moved forward following Arsenal’s injury setbacks.
New boss Mikel Arteta’s hopes of transforming an underperforming defence have become even more difficult following injuries to Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.
Promising youngster Bukayo Saka has deputised at left-back recently.
Arsenal should seriously consider a move for a player of Kurzawa’s calibre – especially if the six months remaining on his contract can see us snap him up in a potentially cut-price deal.
The Sun add that the 27-year-old PSG full-back was originally recommended to the Gunners by former boss Unai Emery.
Kurzawa has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season, the ace also has 13 caps for France to his name.
The Sun report that the Gunners are now leading the race, ahead of Inter Milan and West Ham, for the defender’s signature.
With the one-time wonderkid’s career slightly stagnating in the last couple of years, perhaps a move to the Premier League has the potential to get the best out of the full-back.
I hope kurzava is someone who can put in accurate crosses
If he is a good defender,i will take him for that amount
For me a full back should actually know defending first rather than anything else.Look at alexander arnold and robertson,fantastic going forward but very vulnerable defensively.Maybe klopp’s system ask for fullbacks to be stronger offensively as his CBs and DMs cover very well for the fullbacks but a fullbacks priority should be his defence.
Klopp uses his fullbacks as wingers. Take a look at the similarities between Alexander-Arnold’s and De Bruyne’s touch maps:
anfieldindex.com/42762/alexander-arnold-the-hidden-midfielder-in-plain-sight.html
And the article below explains how Klopp utilizes his Alexander-Arnold’s creativity:
ccn.com/trent-alexander-arnold-is-reinventing-the-right-back-role-at-liverpool/
Arteta has been trying to implement similar roles to Kolasinac as attacking LB and to Maitland-Niles as inverted RB. Modern fullbacks are one of the most important parts in offense and our DMs are also crucial to cover them
6 M is very cheap for a 27 years old LB, but I checked PSG fans’ comments on Reddit about him:
– “Layvin Kurzawa’s poor performance, resigned attitude and limited offensive contribution against Reims has angered the team internally. Abdou Diallo is now the number one choice on the left when Juan Bernat is absent”
– “I’m a little sad for Kurzawa, many people promised to him a big career, but begin to going downhill when he join us. Then taking an injury, come back on a good level, come back to the French NT team, and then going downhill again”
And look at his league appearances at PSG, much worse than the injured Tierney at Celtic:
– 2015/16: 16 league appearances
– 2016/17: 18 league appearances
– 2017/18: 20 league appearances
– 2018/19: 19 league appearances
You can say bad things about Kolasinac, but he is one of our fittest fullbacks currently, rarely gets injured for a long period and has been consistent offensively. I’d prefer Arsenal train Saka to be an LB instead
I’d rather stick with Kolasinac and wait on Tierney. Is a third LB really that important?
He is not what we need,so the modest price tag is irrelevant.
Another rumour that deserves a 👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 on The Transfer Window Licking Scale.