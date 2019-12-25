Arsenal plotting to take advantage of the loan market in January

Arsenal is more likely to look for loan deals than permanent ones in January.

Arsenal has plans to bring in reinforcements next month to their defence, although they may have to take advantage of the loan market.

The Gunners have been one of the poorest defenders in the Premier League this season and their defence has contributed most to their poor form this campaign.

A report from Express Sports claims that the Gunners have decided to settle for the loan market in their bid to solve their current problems.

The report claims that Arsenal has identified Merih Demiral as the player who can help their defence get better before the end of this season.

Demiral joined the Old Ladies last season after a fine season at Sassuolo but he has struggled to get into their first team.

He joined them the same times as Mathijs de Ligt and the Dutch defender has been preferred by Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri will reportedly not stand in the way of Demiral if he wants to make a temporary switch.

After the spending the Gunners did under Unai Emery in the summer, the club is not prepared to splurge again except if they can sell off some of their high earners.