Arsenal poach Premier League executive as new Director of Football

Arsenal has poached Richard Garlick from the Premier League and made him their new director of football operations.

He was previously the Premier League’s director of football, a position that he held since 2018.

Mail Online says that he will work very closely with Edu Gaspar as the club’s new contract negotiator.

In that capacity, he would serve as a replacement for Huss Fahmy, who left the club last year as a part of a restructuring of non-playing staff.

He is a specialist in Sports law and qualifies as a solicitor.

He has worked his way around the football system, having previously spent 8 years at West Brom, working in different capacities.

When Fahmy left the club last year, Edu took on some of his responsibilities, Garlick is expected to relieve him of them now, but they will both work closely together.

A statement confirming his appointment on Mail Online reads:

‘He will be a member of the Arsenal executive team and will be working closely with technical director Edu, manager Mikel Arteta and academy manager Per Mertesacker.

‘His responsibilities will include football operations in the first team and academy, all player contract management and relationships with football’s governing bodies.

