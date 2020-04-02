Arsenal poised to sign Everton youngster after his impressive loan in Germany

Arsenal has made Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny a summer target as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his team when the transfer window reopens.

The Englishman has been on loan at Schalke 04 this season and he has been putting in some impressive performances for the German side.

He has played more than 20 games for David Wagner’s side this season and he has admitted to being keen to remain in the Bundesliga.

However, Sun Sport claims that Arsenal is targeting a move for the Liverpool born youngster.

Kenny has struggled to break into the Everton first team and he may still struggle to get minutes when he returns to Goodison Park.

The same report claims that Arteta is targeting a new right-back as Hector Bellerin continues to struggle with injuries.

The Spaniard has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players for years now but he has been struggling with injuries in recent seasons.

The Gunners signed Cedric Soares from Southampton in the last transfer window but he came injured and he hasn’t started a game for them yet.

If the suspension of the Premier League continues, the Gunners may not make his loan deal permanent and a move for Kenny could be worked on.