Arsenal ponders whether to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave on loan

Arsenal is considering allowing Aaron Ramsdale to leave on loan after Nottingham Forest showed interest in such an agreement.

Ramsdale wants to play, but after David Raya won the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season, it is hard to see him getting chances on the team.

The Englishman remains open to leaving the Emirates this summer if a chance arises for him to be the number-one goalkeeper.

He has been relaxed because he does not want to leave if he will not be first choice, and Arsenal is happy to keep him.

In the last few days, reports have suggested that Nottingham Forest wants to sign Ramsdale on loan.

It is an idea Arsenal had previously not considered, insisting he would only leave on a permanent transfer.

However, a report from Football Insider claims they are now deliberating on whether they should accept an offer to allow him to leave on loan.

The Gunners might agree that it is the best option to protect his value, and if he performs well on loan, they can sell him for a very good fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a good second choice, but to protect his market value, he has to play, and it won’t be bad if we send him out on loan.

