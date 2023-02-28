Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal praised for saving £120million in January and still doing well

Arsenal added Jorginho and Leandro Trossard to their squad in the last transfer window, alongside Jakub Kiwior.

However, the Gunners had two other players in mind who were their first choices.

Mikel Arteta’s side spent much of the first half of the term plotting to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad and had several bids for the Ukrainian rejected before he moved to Chelsea.

They also wanted to add Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to their group but could not meet the asking price of the Seagulls.

This forced them to move for Trossard and Jorginho, who reportedly cost them just £40m as Plan Bs.

Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail says Arsenal could have spent £160million on Caicedo and Mudryk, so they saved £120million, yet their new buys have looked the part in their white and red shirts so far.

Praising the signings, he adds, “Trossard is a classic modern forward who can play all across the front line — he tormented Leicester as a false nine here — while Jorginho’s career speaks for itself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho and Trossard have helped us forget about Caicedo and Mudryk so quickly because they have been what we sought.

Credit goes to the manager and Edu who got these deals done even though the fans were not exactly excited about them in the first place.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Don’t worry, supercomputer insists Arsenal will win the Premier League
Arsenal need to find Chelsea Women’s winning mentality if they are to win Conti Cup Final
Manchester United looking to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice
Posted by

Tags January transfer window

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs