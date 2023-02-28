Arsenal praised for saving £120million in January and still doing well

Arsenal added Jorginho and Leandro Trossard to their squad in the last transfer window, alongside Jakub Kiwior.

However, the Gunners had two other players in mind who were their first choices.

Mikel Arteta’s side spent much of the first half of the term plotting to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad and had several bids for the Ukrainian rejected before he moved to Chelsea.

They also wanted to add Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to their group but could not meet the asking price of the Seagulls.

This forced them to move for Trossard and Jorginho, who reportedly cost them just £40m as Plan Bs.

Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail says Arsenal could have spent £160million on Caicedo and Mudryk, so they saved £120million, yet their new buys have looked the part in their white and red shirts so far.

Praising the signings, he adds, “Trossard is a classic modern forward who can play all across the front line — he tormented Leicester as a false nine here — while Jorginho’s career speaks for itself.”

Jorginho and Trossard have helped us forget about Caicedo and Mudryk so quickly because they have been what we sought.

Credit goes to the manager and Edu who got these deals done even though the fans were not exactly excited about them in the first place.

