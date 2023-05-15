Arsenal pre season USA tour just got a lot more interesting

As the Premier League season comes to a close, attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window and pre-season tours. In keeping with tradition, top teams usually travel around the world to get maximum commercial value from their trips.

This summer, a number of teams, including Arsenal, will be travelling to the United States. The north London club has already announced a first-ever game against Man United outside of England, as well as a match against MLS All-Stars.

In addition to these fixtures, the official Arsenal website announced on Friday that the Gunners will now play against La Liga giants, FC Barcelona, on July 26.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The pre-season USA tour has started to become very interesting indeed with a couple of massive matches against Man Utd and Barcelona now pencilled in.

Last year the USA tour was a huge success for Mikel Arteta and his men, it created momentum and set the lads up for a successful domestic season and hopefully that will be the case again this summer.

A great pre-season can carry on into the upcoming campaign, whereas a poor tour could have negative consequences.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both classic examples of that from last summer.

That makes this tour very important and one that should be taken seriously.