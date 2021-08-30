Are Arsenal set to sign Aouar cheaply on deadline day?

Arsenal has been tipped to still strengthen their squad with the addition of their long-term midfield target, Houssem Aouar before this transfer window closes.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the club since Mikel Arteta became their manager.
They came close to signing him last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with Lyon to land him.
He remained with them for one more season and Football London claims they are now desperate to sell him in this transfer window.
This is because he will enter the last year of his current deal at the end of this season.
The report claims that he is one of the players that Arsenal can still sign before this window closes.
It further says Lyon is so keen to sell that they have made it easy for him to move by making him available for a loan to buy agreement.
Arsenal has already added Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to their midfield, but the Gunners would need more depth in that department because of injuries and suspension.
Aouar has become a mainstay in the Lyon team and has also earned a call up to the France senior national team.
He would be a fine addition to the current Arsenal squad.
If Arteta does not sign Houssem Aouar then he is deliberately sabotaging Arsenal. If he treats Arsenal like he treated William Saliba he is deliberately sabotaging the club he is working for. Arteta is a wrongun.
@ Sean, Arsenal has played 3 games. Yet A Triangle has more points that Arsenal.
It is a shame.
@Skills1000
EPIC…😂😂😂😂
“I don’t understand how people are defending Arteta like he’s a club legend or something. Frank Lampard was shown the door the minute they understood he’s not the man to take them forward. What’s holding us back to sack Arteta ? The Arsenal job isn’t for him, let us move on.”
Tweet I just saw, well said.
My same thoughts and words exactly, get Aoure on the cheap immediately plus a right of either Trippier or a celik. One additional SS will complete the magic…
Aouar, Bissouma, Onuachu and Mazraoui and Onana for deadline day! And Conte! Bellerin, Xhaka, Holding, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Leno, Willian and Arteta out. Bring back Saliba and Guendouzi!
How much is on your bank account? Are you providing the money to buy these players?
Are you going to hold a gun to someone’s head and force them to buy these arsenal players that you want sold?
“Guendouzi”.. So you have no issues with a repeatedly disruptive individual at our club?..
@ PJ-SA, you have spoken well, let be honest with ourselves, Arteta is not the right man to take Arsenal FC forward, Arteta is too small for for the job with little or no experience.
I don’t know if Ancelotti will accept the job or Zidane, but if obe of the two should, we will definitely see how the boys will turn up.
Arsenal is a big team and need not have a baby coach or manager to run the affairs of our darling team, the present performances of the team is making us sick and never to watch Arsenal games again, so that you don’t have heart beat or high BP. May the present board do something before it gets out of hand. Always a gunner.
I do not know quite what is happening at Arsenal at the moment or who is to blame. Firstly money seems to be available so why let a really good goalkeeper go? Then you spend money on someone who has been relegated twice. If money is available why are we continually taking Chelsea cast offs. We need a commanding centre half. If someone has fallen out with Bellerin we need a full back. Tierney is good but Kolasinac? Chambers? What happened Re Auba he gets a massive pay rise and then can’t play? Something is wrong with the role he is asked to perform or he is not receiving the correct service. We are not getting the best from Xhaka he played really well for Switzerland why can’t we get him to play like that for us
It still really hurts everytime i think about it- we sold Martinez and kept Leno! Selling Willock was also a dickmove! As was giving new contract to Xhaka. He could have been actually good in Italy. He is disater for us! And Arteta is breaking all the records. He has us firmly on relegation course! But he needs time to achieve that! Let us not give him that pleasure!