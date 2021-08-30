Are Arsenal set to sign Aouar cheaply on deadline day?

Arsenal has been tipped to still strengthen their squad with the addition of their long-term midfield target, Houssem Aouar before this transfer window closes.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the club since Mikel Arteta became their manager.

They came close to signing him last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with Lyon to land him.

He remained with them for one more season and Football London claims they are now desperate to sell him in this transfer window.

This is because he will enter the last year of his current deal at the end of this season.

The report claims that he is one of the players that Arsenal can still sign before this window closes.

It further says Lyon is so keen to sell that they have made it easy for him to move by making him available for a loan to buy agreement.

Arsenal has already added Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to their midfield, but the Gunners would need more depth in that department because of injuries and suspension.

Aouar has become a mainstay in the Lyon team and has also earned a call up to the France senior national team.

He would be a fine addition to the current Arsenal squad.