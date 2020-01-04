Arsenal predictions for the rest of the season, will there be any glory?

Arsenal predictions – Good reasons to believe there will be some success this season.

There are four mathematical possibilities for Arsenal this season, winning the Premier League, finishing top-four, the FA Cup and Europa League.

I think I can safely say without being mocked that Arsenal will not be overhauling Liverpool this season to claim the title.

That leaves three realistic opportunities in my opinion, top-four, FA Cup and Europa League.

I would love to predict that Arsenal will finish top-four but I just cannot do it. There are just too many teams in better shape ahead of us.

But the FA Cup and Europa League I believe are well within our reach.

Obviously the draw is all important and as things stand a home tie against Championship outfit Leeds United is very decent.

The same applies to the Europa League, Olympiakos are definitely very beatable and I would be surprised if Arsenal does not overcome the Greek giants.

If Arsenal gets unlucky and draws Liverpool or Man City away in the FA Cup fourth round or Ajax or Inter in the Europa League then prospects of glory would be lessened.

But at the same time, Arsenal could draw relative minnows. As I said, a lot depends on the draws in the respective competitions.

All things being equal I am confident that Arsenal will go far in both cup competitions and I am certainly hopeful that we will lift one trophy this season.

These are my predictions for the rest of the 2019/2020 season.

Premier League – 7th

FA Cup – at least quarter-finals

Europa League – winners

Of course, this all depends on the progress we have seen under Mikel Arteta continuing and I am fairly confident it will do.