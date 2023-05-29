Arsenal prefers to sign Brazilian youngster over Asensio

According to reports, Arsenal has had an opportunity to secure the services of Marco Asensio as the Spanish player will be leaving Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Gunners had been hopeful that Asensio would not sign a new contract with Real Madrid, opening the door for him to join their ranks. However, it appears that Arsenal’s interest in him has waned, and they have shifted their focus to another player.

Express Football suggests that Arsenal has prioritised the signing of Brazilian teenager Matheus Franca from Flamengo. They view the 19-year-old as a more promising long-term investment and are intent on securing his services instead of pursuing a move for Asensio.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Franca is a budding talent who undoubtedly has good long-term value to offer us, but we need experience in our squad as we return to the Champions League.

Asensio has won the competition on multiple occasions and would be a quality addition to our squad because of this.

However, if the board feels Franca is much better, we cannot argue with them now until we see how he performs if they can pull off the transfer.