Arsenal Premier League Squad 22/23 announced with just 21 senior players

All Premier League teams need to give their final squad lists for the Premier League competition after the transfer window closes, and Arsenal have no need to leave out anyone because of not reaching our quotas.

But we only have 7 seniors classed as Home Grown so we have one spot available, and we only have 14 seniors classed as Non-Home Grown, which means we could have added another 4 senior players in total if we wanted to.

But because we have three of our best players in Martinelli, Saka and Saliba in our U21 quota, we really have 24 players Arteta to choose his best team from…..

Here is our full list…

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Alves Soares, Cedric Ricardo

Dos Santos Magalhães, Gabriel

Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed

Fernando De Jesus, Gabriel

Ferreira Vieira, Fabio Daniel

Holding, Robert Samuel*

Igaba-Ishimwe, George Lewis

Nelson, Reiss*

Nketiah, Edward Keddar*

Odegaard, Martin

Partey, Thomas Teye

Ramsdale, Aaron*

Sambi Lokonga, Albert-Mboyo

Smith, Matthew Gerrard*

Smith Rowe, Emile*

Tierney, Kieran

Tomiyasu, Takehiro

Turner, Matthew

White, Benjamin*

Xhaka, Granit

Zinchenko, Oleksandr

U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Akinola, Timothy Olaoluwa

Alebiosu, Ryan

Awe, Zachariah Olumide Ebunoluwa

Azeez, Miguel

Balogun, Folarin Jerry

Benjamin, Omari Kai

Biereth, Mika

Brown, Luis

Butler-Oyedeji, Nathan

Cirjan, Catalin-Ionut

Clarke, Harrison Thomas

Cooper, Noah Kailen

Cottrell, Ben

Cozier-Duberry, Amario Oswald Gerardo

Da Cruz Sousa, Lino Goncalo

Davies, Henry Oluwadurotimi Olakitan

Dudziak, Harrison James Edward

Edwards, Khayon

Ejeheri, Ovie Prince

Ferdinand, Sebastian Reece

Flores, Marcelo

Foran, Taylor

Forde, Romari Kanye

Gomes Bandeira, Mauro

Gower, Jimi Mark

Graczyk, Hubert

Green, Kaleel Shai

Hein, Karl Jakob

Henry-Francis, Jack

Hillson, James Andrew

Ibrahim, Bradley Ryan

Ideho, Joel

Jeffcott, Henry

John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo

Kabia, Ismeal

Kacurri, Maldini

Kamara, Osman

Kirk, Alexander Michael

Kovacevic, Alexandar

Lannin-Sweet, James

Moller, Nikolaj Duus

Monlouis, Zane

Nichols, Joshua

Norton-Cuffy, Brooke Dion Nelson

Ogungbo, Mazeed

Okonkwo, Arthur

Okonkwo, Brian Chukweudozie

Oliveira Alencar, Marcus Vinicius

Oulad M’Hand, Ismail

Oulad M’Hand, Zine-Eddine

Patino, Charlie Michael

Quamina, Tinochika Chukwu

Quesada Thorn, Kristopher Elian

Rekik, Omar

Roberts, Mathaeus Andrew

Robinson, Joshua Noah Lynnford

Rojas Fedorushchenko, Alexei

Rosiak, Michal

Ryan, Kamarni Anthony

Sagoe Jr, Charles

Saka, Bukayo

Saliba, William

Small, Coby David

Smith, Thomas Andrew Salvatore

Taylor-Hart, Kido

Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel

Vigar, Billy

Walters, Reuell Joshua