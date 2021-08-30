Arsenal Premier League target drops hint about his future

Arsenal target, Yves Bissouma has dropped a hint on his immediate future and seems to have clarified he is not leaving Brighton this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for him through much of this transfer window.

The Malian has proven to be one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for some time now.

His development since he moved to Brighton from Lille in 2018 has been impressive and has caught the attention of the Gunners.

Arsenal was linked with a move for him before the end of last season, but they signed Albert Sambi Lokonga first in this transfer window.

The links to Bissouma still haven’t completely died as the Gunners struggle for form at the start of this campaign.

He is a player who can make them better if he moved to the Emirates, but he seems to have ruled out a move away from the South coast in his latest post on Instagram.

After Brighton’s loss to Everton this weekend, he took to Instagram to send a message to his club’s fans and in a line that suggests he is staying, he claimed he is focused on their next match.

He posted: “I find it hard to digest this defeat by what we wanted to win our third game in a row for a great club with incredible fans but unfortunately as we say in football nothing is planned in advance but the best is yet to come focus for next one.”