Arsenal Premier League target happy at his current team

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, but his former manager has revealed that he is happy to remain with the Blades.

The Norwegian has emerged as one of the top players in the struggling Sheffield team this season.

He has been on the radar of the Gunners previously as they considered making a move for him during the January transfer window.

He was a player of Genk in the Belgian league at the time, and he impressed for them in their domestic league and in the Champions League, where they faced Liverpool.

Arsenal didn’t follow up on their interest, and he joined Sheffield United instead.

He has been in fine form for them since he made his move and the links to Arsenal continue to stay alive.

The Gunners were in fine form in the last transfer window, and they will expect to invest in their team again after this season, which makes a move for Berge very likely.

However, his former manager, Kjetil Rekdal says he is happy at Sheffield United.

“I speak with his agent regularly,” Rekdal said to Yorkshire Live.

“I am well informed about Sander and what is going on and he is very happy in Sheffield and enjoying his football.

“I met Sander in Stockholm when Sweden played Norway last year. I asked him what is the next step and he said he hopes it’s Premier League.

“He’s ambitious and he is satisfied, he knows he’s playing in the best league in the world.

“It’s a great league for Sander. There are no clubs abroad who can match that.

“He has the ability to play for the very best in the Premier League, but he’s not ready for that just now.

“He needs to take another step first and gain more experience.”