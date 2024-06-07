Arsenal Premier League target has a release clause worth £65million

Arsenal has been informed about Bournemouth’s expectations for the potential departure of Dominic Solanke.

The striker is on Mikel Arteta’s radar as he looks to strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options before the transfer window reopens.

Solanke had an impressive season last year, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in England, and Bournemouth is keen to retain him.

The former Liverpool striker has developed into a reliable frontman, and Arsenal is considering making him their next first-choice striker.

The Gunners are intent on ensuring that the right player joins their ranks, and if Solanke meets their criteria, he will not come cheap.

According to a report from The Athletic, Bournemouth has agreed to a release clause in Solanke’s current contract, set at £65 million.

Although this clause is specific to certain clubs, it clearly indicates how highly they value the former Chelsea youth star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke did well for Bournemouth in the just-concluded season, and some of his goals show that he can truly do well on our books.

However, we must be sure he will hit the ground running before spending that much money to sign him.

There are other far more established strikers on the market who will cost far less.