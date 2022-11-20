Arsenal Premier League target makes finding a new home a priority

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans after recent reports claimed Leicester City is close to getting him to sign a new deal.

The Belgian midfielder will be out of a contract at the end of this season and has rejected offers to extend his deal at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder has been one of the best players in his position in England and he could help Arsenal’s effort to return to the top of English football.

As the Foxes fight to convince him to stay, transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano maintains his priority remains to leave.

He writes in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“The priority for Tielemans is to find a new club on free transfer, there are still no changes on this.

“I think Arsenal had a big chance to sign him last summer, but they decided to proceed with different strategy and results have been great until now… so, we can’t judge anything negative for Arsenal honestly.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans remains one of our finest targets and we need to get the midfielder in by January if we seriously want him.

This is because more clubs would be interested in adding him to their squad when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

