Arsenal Premier League target prefers to move back to France  

Eli Junior Kroupi is attracting significant attention in the transfer market following an impressive debut season in the Premier League, where he finished as the competition’s top-scoring teenager.

Bournemouth have been rewarded for taking a chance on such a talented player, with the attacker proving to be a major success in his first season in England. His goalscoring consistency has made him one of the standout young forwards in the league.

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most demanding competitions in world football. Yet, the Frenchman still managed to reach double figures for goals during his debut campaign. Many expect his development to continue at a rapid pace in the coming seasons.

Arsenal Monitoring Development

Arsenal are among the clubs closely monitoring Kroupi’s progress and believe he could develop into a strong backup option for Viktor Gyokeres from next season. His age and potential make him an attractive long-term addition to the squad.

The Gunners are working under Andrea Berta as they continue to identify emerging talent across Europe, and Kroupi is understood to be part of their recruitment plans. However, they face strong competition for his signature, with several top European clubs also showing interest.

PSG Emerges as Major Rival

In a blow to Arsenal, according to Metro Sport, Kroupi would prefer a move to Paris if the Ligue 1 champions make a serious approach, and he has already made them a priority in his decision-making process.

The striker believes he can thrive within their squad and is attracted by the opportunity to compete for major trophies, including the Champions League, although Arsenal can also offer a strong platform for silverware and development.

There is still time for the situation to evolve before a final decision is made, and it remains unclear how aggressively Paris Saint-Germain will pursue a deal. As it stands, the race for his signature is open, and both clubs will be assessing their next steps carefully as the transfer window develops.

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