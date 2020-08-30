Arsenal prepare a new deal for impressive in demand star

The Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Emiliano Martinez despite interest from other Premier League sides.

The Argentinean has emerged as a new hero at the Emirates after helping the Gunners win the FA Cup and Community Shield while in goal.

His performances as he stood in for the injured Bernd Leno has been amazing and he could take over the number one role in goal at the Emirates.

The South American had claimed that he will have to leave Arsenal if he will not be given the chance to play regularly and it appears that the Gunners want to keep him now.

The report claims that although teams are looking to sign him this summer, the Gunners want to keep him and they are already planning on offering him a new deal.

Bernd Leno has returned from injury and the German will have expected that he will walk straight back into the first team.

However, Mikel Arteta opted to stick with Martinez in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and that might continue when the league season starts.

Leeds United are eyeing a move for him and there are other teams outside England who might take a chance on him as their number one if Arsenal makes him second choice again.