Arsenal prepare €70m bid for Brazilian Winger, as Arteta eyes marquee forward

EXCLUSIVE: Gunners plan €70m move with 2030 contract on the table

Big changes are underway at Real Madrid. With new head coach Xabi Alonso officially taking charge, the Spanish giants have begun reshaping their squad, and at the heart of these decisions is Brazilian international Rodrygo.

According to Just Arsenal sources, Arsenal have initiated contact with both Rodrygo’s representatives and the Real Madrid board. The Gunners are prepared to go all-in for the 24-year-old forward and are reportedly planning to offer him a long-term deal running until 2030.

Mikel Arteta is expected to play a central role in the negotiations, with plans already in place for the manager to hold direct talks with Rodrygo in an effort to convince him to make the move to North London. Transfer insider claims Rodrygo wants Gunners switch.

Rodrygo facing uncertain future at Madrid

Rodrygo’s influence at Real Madrid has gradually diminished due to the club’s growing wealth of attacking options. With superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior already occupying the wide positions, and the club continuing to target Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, the Brazilian’s place in the starting XI looks increasingly uncertain.

Despite his talent and versatility, Rodrygo appears to be slipping down the pecking order, a situation Arsenal are keen to take advantage of.

The Gunners are currently preparing an opening offer worth €70 million. However, before submitting a formal bid, Arsenal’s recruitment team want to gauge the player’s willingness to move to the Premier League. The North London club view Rodrygo as a potential marquee addition, capable of elevating the frontline alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta leading the charge for elite attacking reinforcements

Rodrygo is seen internally as an ideal fit for Arteta’s system, with his ability to operate off either wing or in a central attacking role providing the kind of tactical flexibility the manager values. The planned contract until 2030 underlines Arsenal’s belief in the Brazilian as a long-term solution.

With the transfer window now open and key pre-season fixtures on the horizon, Arsenal are wasting no time in laying the groundwork for one of the biggest moves of the summer.

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Do you see Rodrygo as a marquee-signing?

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…