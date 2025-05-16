Arsenal prepare for final home clash against Newcastle, in top-four race

Arsenal will welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates on Sunday 18th May in their final home game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with both clubs still battling for a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners are looking to finish strong in front of their home supporters and maintain pressure in the race for the top four. This fixture represents a chance for Mikel Arteta’s side to respond positively after recent setbacks and reassert themselves before the curtain falls on the campaign.

Newcastle seek to complete rare season sweep

Newcastle arrive in North London having already beaten Arsenal three times this season, twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final and once in the league. That run of results gives Eddie Howe’s team a psychological edge, and they will be eager to secure a fourth straight win against the Gunners, something they have never achieved in a single season before.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be motivated to restore some pride and end that run of defeats against the Magpies. The Gunners have been strong at the Emirates throughout the campaign, and with the home crowd behind them, they will hope to impose their attacking rhythm from the start.

European football is at stake

Both teams come into this encounter with European football on the line. Arsenal are targeting a top-four finish while Newcastle still harbour hopes of sneaking into the Champions League or, at the very least, securing a strong Europa League position.

The match will also serve as the final opportunity this season for fans to see the men’s team wear their new home kit, following its release this week.

Kick-off is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 16:30, with Arsenal looking to sign off at home on a high and spoil Newcastle’s ambitions of a historic sweep.

Michelle M

