Arsenal prepare for January splurge by attending ‘transfer speed dating’ event

Arsenal will be represented at the Football Transfer Forum today when a number of directors of football, scouts, and agents will be present to prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in the summer, with each of the new additions having already made an impact in the first-team this season, which can only help the hierarchy’s trust in the transfer network which sign off on the budget.

We are currently well in with a shout to finish inside the top four, and in turn potentially return to the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger departed the club, and strengthening in the coming window could well be on the agenda.

While we are linked with a number of incomings and outgoings, there is always that doubt that there will be very little movement as we have seen in some previous windows, but our involvement in a pre-transfer window forum will surely mean that we are preparing to make some moves, especially with the new concept regularly billed as ‘transfer speed dating’.

Attendance is via invite only, but representatives from Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton, Southampton and expected to feature at the event, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

The transfer rumours coming out in the coming days could well prove to be telling as we try to figure out the manager’s thinking in regards to the coming window, but there should potentially be a central midfielder, a winger or a forward on the agenda, while moves for Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun could also be on the agenda.

Patrick