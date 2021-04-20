Arsenal prepared to accept £22million for player wanted by two clubs

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to cash in on Hector Bellerin in the summer amidst interest from Barcelona and PSG.

The Gunners have been his only senior team since 2011 when they poached him from Barcelona’s La Masia, apart from a short loan spell at Watford.

The Spaniard has been a reliable servant for much of his time at the Emirates, but he might be sold off in the summer.

He has faced competition from Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers for his starting place in the Arsenal team this season and that could lead to the end of his time at the club.

PSG and Barcelona have consistently been linked with a move for him and one of them might finally sign him in the summer.

Spanish paper, Sport reports that he could be on the move this summer and Arsenal is prepared to cash in on him.

The Gunners are expected to continue rebuilding their team when the transfer window reopens and selling him would bring in much-needed cash.

The report reiterates that he has interest from the two teams mentioned before and claims that the Gunners would sell him for £22m.

It says PSG’s representatives have already contacted his agent to discuss a potential move.

The French side has identified the right-back spot as one position that they need to strengthen and he is at the top of their list.