Arsenal prepared to add Lacazette to their offer for La Liga star

Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks as they seek to add more goals to their squad.

Arsenal has a star-studded attack on paper with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli unstoppable on their day.

However, recently they have struggled for form and have been unable to help the club with enough goals.

Even when the defence has been good enough to keep clean sheets, the attackers struggle to score the goals needed to help them remain competitive.

The Gunners will look to fix that in the next transfer window and Rudy Galetti via Transfermarketweb claims Arsenal want En-Nesyri.

The report claims that the Gunners have been in touch with Sevilla over signing the striker.

They are now prepared to make a juicy offer to the Spanish club by adding Lacazette to their proposal.

The Frenchman is in the last year of his current Arsenal deal and he is currently not in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

The report says they will add him to their bid for En-Nesyri in the January transfer window, hoping to sign the Moroccan sooner.

The former Levante striker already has two goals and two assists from five competitive matches this season.