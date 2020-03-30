Arsenal prepared to allow Mesut Ozil to leave for free as they look to tie Aubameyang to a new deal

Arsenal appears to be ready to cut their losses on Mesut Ozil and allow the former Real Madrid star to leave the Emirates in the summer even if they don’t receive a transfer fee.

Ozil has struggled to replicate the fine form he showed in his early days as an Arsenal player and the Gunners regret offering him his last contract worth £350k per week.

They have been keen to move him on in their last two transfer window, but his wage has been a stumbling block so far.

The club is currently trying to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal but Ozil’s wage is causing problems.

The Gabon star has reportedly told the club that he wants £300k per week as he looks to earn close to what the German is on.

Express Sports is now claiming that the Gunners have no plans to give Ozil a new deal and they have decided that they will take a financial hit to get him off their books.

The report further claims that Arsenal is prepared to allow him to leave the Emirates for nothing if any team is interested in taking him off their wage bill.

Arteta has restored Ozil to his starting XI and gave the German even more responsibilities, but he hasn’t paid back that show of faith with better performances consistently.