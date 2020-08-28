Arsenal prepared to cash in on end of season hero

The Athletic claims that Arsenal is prepared to cash in on Emiliano Martinez this summer as they see Bernd Leno as their first choice.

Martinez stepped up to become the club’s number one when Bernd Leno sustained an injury against Brighton in June.

The Argentinean was in superb form for the Gunners and he capped off his time in goal by picking up a FA Cup winners medal.

Leno is now back to full fitness and the report claims that the Gunners still consider him to be their first-choice goalkeeper.

The German will be in goal in the new season and that will not make Martinez happy.

The South American has been outspoken about his desire to remain the club’s number one or for the club to sell him.

He has hinted that he has to be guaranteed playing time or he will leave and Arsenal understands that too.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to allow him to leave them this summer for a fee while they concentrate on Leno as their first choice.

It further adds that they have already identified a replacement for him if he leaves.

Top of their list to replace him is Brentford’s, David Raya.